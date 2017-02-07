Andre Feriante & Stella Rossi – The Four Seasons of Love

Guitarist Andre Feriante and flamenco artist Stella Rossi each sing a tune in this conversation with Marta Zekan about “The Four Seasons of Love,” a concert featuring Andre’s Bohemian Entourage (tenor Steve Thoreson, pianist Overton Berry, dancer/singer Stella Rossi, tabla player Anil Prasad, bass Jeff Davies), Feb. 11 at Nordstrom Recital Hall.

