Andre Feriante & Stella Rossi – The Four Seasons of Love

maggiemolloy | February 7, 2017 |
Guitarist Andre Feriante and flamenco artist Stella Rossi each sing a tune in this conversation with Marta Zekan about “The Four Seasons of Love,” a concert featuring Andre’s Bohemian Entourage (tenor Steve Thoreson, pianist Overton Berry, dancer/singer Stella Rossi, tabla player Anil Prasad, bass Jeff Davies), Feb. 11 at Nordstrom Recital Hall.

