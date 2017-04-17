April 17 – What’s in a Name

Douglas Moore: The Ballad of Baby Doe: Gold is a Fine Thing (“Silver Aria”)

Belle “Bubbles” Miriam Silverman was the busiest soprano in the world for a time. She sang one role 64 times in the space of two years. She appeared on multiple talk shows all over the world, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was called “an empire unto herself,” and took over as general director of the New York City Opera after her “retirement.” So why doesn’t that name ring a bell? Because it’s her birth name, not the stage name by which everyone in the world knows her: Beverly Sills.