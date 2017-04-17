April 18 – Little Secrets

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in C minor, Op.67: II. Andante con moto

So you want to be a conductor? Lest you think it’s as easy as counting to four, think about the musical background of some of history’s greatest composers: Eugene Ormandy was a former violinist; Toscanini a cellist; and Seattle’s own Gerard Schwarz a trumpeter. Before they found their ultimate calling, these men all achieved excellence on the other side of the stage!