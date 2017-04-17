April 18 – Little Secrets

bryanl | April 17, 2017 |
Featured Video Play Icon

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in C minor, Op.67: II. Andante con moto
So you want to be a conductor? Lest you think it’s  as easy as counting to four, think about the musical background of some of history’s greatest composers: Eugene Ormandy was a former violinist; Toscanini a cellist; and Seattle’s own Gerard Schwarz a trumpeter. Before they found their ultimate calling, these men all achieved excellence on the other side of the stage!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*