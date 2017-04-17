April 19 – Classical Superstars II

Niccolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No.2 in B minor, Op.7 “La Campanella”: III. Rondo

As a soloist, Paganini used to purposefully break two or three of his violin strings during performances, playing an entire piece on just one or two strings and wowing his audience. It’s awe-inspiring to imagine the Italian composer playing “La Campanella” with one string—most violinists find the piece challenging even with unbroken violins!