April 20 – Instrument Wannabe

Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox

Orchestras have as many as 33 different kinds of instruments, but sometimes composers go wild and pull even more “instruments” into the mix, adding to the clamor and clangor. Leroy Anderson, clever as ever, composed a piece that creates musical imagery of a jukebox changing records and even getting stuck on one musical passage when the needle stops moving!