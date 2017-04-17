April 21 – Mozart: Ludvig Ritter von Köchel

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem in D minor, K.626: Introitus

Mozart was terrible at keeping track of his compositions and even refused to write opus numbers or dates on his sheet music. Thank goodness, then, for Ludwig Ritter von Köchel, who later catalogued all of Mozart’s music, numbering them according to the order in which they were written and categorizing them by subgenre. No one had an idea just how much music Mozart wrote—not even the composer himself—until Köchel’s extraordinary cataloging work.