April 22 – Orchestral Field Guide

Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

What instrument in the orchestra makes the music of angels, plays up to seven octaves, has seven pedals, and can take up to 47 minutes—one minute per string—to tune? The harp! In its early stages, the instrument was quite small and popular among folk musicians. Its larger, louder, more modern incarnation has made its way into compositions from all the key composers starting in the late 18th century.