April 7 – Classical Superstars VII

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio, K.384: O, wie will ich triumphieren

Mozart composed one of the highest arias of his time in “The Magic Flute,” and it’s recognizable worldwide. Though he’s less touted for it, he also composed one of the lowest arias in the history of opera in “Abduction from the Seraglio.” The aria calls for a bass soloist to sing a low D. Listen and marvel!