Classical KING FM presents nearly 100 broadcast concerts from the Seattle area and beyond throughout the year. You’ll always hear a new concert on Fridays at 9pm. Check here to find out what’s coming up.
KING FM Live & Local Broadcast Concerts
Saturday, December 24, 8pm: NW Boychoir “Festival of Lessons & Carols”
Tune in on Christmas eve for a KING FM exclusive and the broadcast of one of Seattle’s most beloved traditions for nearly 40 years: A Festival of Lesson & Carols by the NW Boychoir conducted by Joe Crnko.
Friday, December 30, 9pm: Emerald City Music: The Dover Quartet
All-Beethoven program
String Quartet op. 18, no. 4
String Quartet op. 59, no. 3
String Quartet op. 130
The Dover Quartet – one of the world’s most in-demand ensembles – makes its Seattle and Olympia debut with an intimate evening of Beethoven’s early, middle, and late string quartet masterworks. The Dover Quartet catapulted to international acclaim after taking first prize at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, and was recently awarded the Cleveland Quartet Award and the Lincoln Center Emerging Artists Award.