KING FM Live & Local Broadcast Concerts

All-Beethoven program

String Quartet op. 18, no. 4

String Quartet op. 59, no. 3

String Quartet op. 130

The Dover Quartet – one of the world’s most in-demand ensembles – makes its Seattle and Olympia debut with an intimate evening of Beethoven’s early, middle, and late string quartet masterworks. The Dover Quartet catapulted to international acclaim after taking first prize at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, and was recently awarded the Cleveland Quartet Award and the Lincoln Center Emerging Artists Award.