Musical Chairs

Bobby Collins started teaching Band, Orchestra and Choir at ICS in 2015. He has conducted a variety of ensembles including symphony, chamber, and pit orchestras, as well as contemporary music ensembles ranging from beginning to professional level. He currently serves as Music Director and Co-Founder of The Sound Ensemble, Music Director of Everett Youth Symphony and Conducting Assistant to Music Director Sarah Ioannides at the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra. He has conducted, in performance, groups such as Rainier Symphony, Cascade Symphony, Thalia Symphony, and Inverted Space Ensemble.

While pursuing a masters’ degree in orchestral conducting at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) he founded Northern Ohio Chamber Orchestra (NOCO), an independent community orchestra, and served as Assistant Conductor for the BGSU orchestra program. He is uniquely gifted at programming music that is accessible and enjoyable for the whole community, while still challenging and developing the ensemble. In Summer 2013 he made his international debut in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he conducted the St. Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic as a Prize Winner of the Fifth International Masterclass in Orchestral Conducting.

Before attending BGSU, Robert taught music in the Seattle area, and served as the Horn Coach and Cover Conductor for Everett Youth Symphony Orchestras. For the two years prior to this, he worked as the Assistant Conductor of the Kittitas Valley Youth Orchestra. Robert has also appeared in concert with orchestras such as Yakima Symphony Chamber Orchestra, International Conducting Workshop and Competition Orchestra, Leavenworth Summer Theater’s Sound of Music pit orchestra, the BGSU Philharmonia, Chamber Orchestra, and New Music Ensemble as well as Central Washington University Symphony Orchestra.

Bobby will share some of his favorite music including works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, Hagen, Mahler and Richard Strauss.