VIDEOS
Check out an archive of our NW Focus LIVE videos. We add a new one every week!
To celebrate the holiday season, tune in for some of the finest Christmas music from NW Focus LIVE’s archives.
2016 has proven to be a particularly inspired year for NW Focus LIVE including such highlights as Early Music Guild’s period instrument masters Alexander Weimann and Monica Huggett, the power duo of cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Marika Bournaki, the dazzling winners of the Young Artists Awards competition, and the vocal mastery of Chanticleer, to name a few. Tune in for the final show of 2016 and celebrate the year’s finest!
Missed the latest Friday night in-studio show? Browse our NW Focus LIVE archive and listen to great music from great Northwest performers on demand, anytime! Check back every week for a new concert.
To find out how you or your ensemble can be featured on NW Focus LIVE, contact Christophe Chagnard.