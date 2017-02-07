The Colors of Debussy

Debussy described his Études as “a warning to pianists not to take up the musical profession unless they have remarkable hands.” Michael Refvem plays Étude 3: pour les quartes.
Recent Posts
Your annual or sustaining gift keeps your favorite KING FM broadcasts on the air.
Join KING FM’s Performance Circle and get exclusive access to in-studio events.
Be the first to know about upcoming broadcasts, sweepstakes & more!
Recent Posts
Recent Posts
NW Focus Arts Calendar
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
Wed 08
Ladies Musical Club of Seattle: Piazzolla, Chopin, and Brahms$ 0
|February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Wed 08
Christ Episcopal Church of Seattle: ComplineFebruary 8 @ 9:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thu 09
Thu 09