December 25, 2016

Christmas Day
Procession: Hodie Christus natus est – Plainsong from Vespers of the Nativity
A Child Is Born in Bethlehem – Mode I Plainsong, 14th cent. – setting by Richard Proulx (1937 – 2010)
PSALM 98 – Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)
HYMN: On This Day Earth Shall Ring – Melody from Piae Cantiones; arr. by Gustav Holst (1874-1934)
NUNC DIMITTIS: Marilyn setting – Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)
ANTHEMS:
O Magnum Mysterium – Gerald Near
Away in a Manger – arr. Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)
A Child Is Born in Bethlehem – Mode I Plainsong, 14th cent. – setting by Richard Proulx (1937 – 2010)
PSALM 98 – Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)
HYMN: On This Day Earth Shall Ring – Melody from Piae Cantiones; arr. by Gustav Holst (1874-1934)
NUNC DIMITTIS: Marilyn setting – Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)
ANTHEMS:
O Magnum Mysterium – Gerald Near
Away in a Manger – arr. Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)
Jeremy Matheis, director • Tyler Morse, reader • James Wilcox, cantor