December 25, 2016

Christmas Day

Procession: Hodie Christus natus est – Plainsong from Vespers of the Nativity

A Child Is Born in Bethlehem – Mode I Plainsong, 14th cent. – setting by Richard Proulx (1937 – 2010)

PSALM 98 – Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)

HYMN: On This Day Earth Shall Ring – Melody from Piae Cantiones; arr. by Gustav Holst (1874-1934)

NUNC DIMITTIS: Marilyn setting – Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)

ANTHEMS:

O Magnum Mysterium – Gerald Near

Away in a Manger – arr. Peter R. Hallock (1924-2014)