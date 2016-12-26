December 30 (Kabalevsky’s Birthday) – Classical Birthdays I

Dmitry Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C, Op.48: I. Allegro molto e con brio

Whether you’ve heard of him or not, there’s no denying Dimitry Kabalevsky was very influential on Soviet musical education, composing ditties, nursery rhymes and oodles of songs for youth organizations. For more mature audiences, he composed symphonies, operas, chamber music and a requiem dedicated to the memory of Vladimir Lenin. Best known of all, though, is his humor piece, “The Comedian’s Gallop.”

