Eine kleine Genius-musik: 31 Days of Mozart on KING FM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, born on January 27, 1756, was one of the greatest musical minds of all time. Known throughout Europe as a prodigy of the keyboard and violin, he rose to prominence as a composer who brought every classical-era musical genre to its apotheosis. Before his untimely death at the age of 35, he composed an astonishing 626 pieces. We won’t get to play them all this month, but we’ve chosen some of our favorites, playing on KING FM all throughout the month of January.

