Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre opens their season with ‘Man of La Mancha,’ followed by Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Marta Zekan talks with the 5th Avenue’s David Armstrong and Albert Evans about the shows and about the exciting physical changes at this historic Seattle theatre.
Fall 2016 at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre
