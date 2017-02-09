February 15, 8pm: Ludovic Morlot

Some of the world’s great violinists are playing with the Seattle Symphony in February and March. This week, it’s Joshua Bell who performs the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with Ludovic Morlot and the SSO. Ludo, a violinist himself, talks with KING FM’s Dave Beck about collaborations this season with violin greats Hilary Hahn, James Ehnes, and Joshua Bell.
Recent Posts
Your annual or sustaining gift keeps your favorite KING FM broadcasts on the air.
Join KING FM’s Performance Circle and get exclusive access to in-studio events.
Be the first to know about upcoming broadcasts, sweepstakes & more!
Recent Posts
Recent Posts
NW Focus Arts Calendar
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
Thu 09
Thu 09
Pacific Northwest Ballet: CendrillonFebruary 9
Fri 10
5th Avenue Theatre: The Pajama GameFebruary 10
Fri 10
Pacific Northwest Ballet: CendrillonFebruary 10
Fri 10
Emerald City Music: Strings Attached$45
|February 10 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm