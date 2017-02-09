February 15, 8pm: Ludovic Morlot

Some of the world’s great violinists are playing with the Seattle Symphony in February and March. This week, it’s Joshua Bell who performs the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with Ludovic Morlot and the SSO. Ludo, a violinist himself, talks with KING FM’s Dave Beck about collaborations this season with violin greats Hilary Hahn, James Ehnes, and Joshua Bell.