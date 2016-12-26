January 1 – Celebrations II

Johann Strauss, Sr.: Radetzky March, Op.228

When Austrian field marshal Joseph Radetzky von Radetz marched back to Vienna after the Battle of Custoza in 1848, one of the first battles in the Italian war of independence against Austria’s occupation, his soldiers erupted into song. Johann Strauss Sr. wove that melody into his “Radetzky March,” an orchestral sparkler! To this day, the Viennese stomp their feet in time to it each year on New Year’s Eve.