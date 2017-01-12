January 12 – Little Secrets XIV

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator: The Lake

With unemployment figures constantly in the news, some aspiring composers out there might be wary to take on such a risky profession as composing. But don’t forget, composing doesn’t have to be a full-time job—it can also be a hobby on the side! There are plenty of noteworthy part-time composers, such as scientist Alexander Borodin, Emperor Fredrick II the Great, and John Alden Carpenter, who graduated from Harvard and oversaw his family’s mill supply company.

