January 15 – Little Secrets XI

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Tuba Concerto in F minor: I. Allegro moderato

Tubas are best known for bellowing out those low “oom-pah” sounds you hear from the back of large orchestras, so Vaughan Williams was at first maligned for his idea to compose an entire concerto centered on this large instrument. But Vaughan Williams got the last laugh: today, his tuba concerto is among his most popular compositions.

Additional links: Tuba