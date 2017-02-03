KING FM Seattle Symphony Podcast

Missed one of our Seattle Symphony Spotlights? Listen to Dave Beck’s most recent interviews on-demand below!

Embracing the Old and New in Music: Russian Pianist Alexei Lubimov

Wednesday, January 25th

Russian pianist Alexei Lubimov holds a place of honor in the world of Russian music for his dedication to the work of contemporary Russian and Soviet era composers. As a young artist in the Soviet Union, Alexei introduced John Cage, Karlheinz Stockhausen, and Pierre Boulez to Russian audiences—and he faced serious consequences for his daring resolve to introduce such once radical and unfamiliar styles.

This weekend he appears in SSO Masterworks concerts playing a Haydn Piano Concerto on Thursday night, January 26th and Saturday night, January 28th. On Friday the 27th he’ll be the featured artist in one of the late night “Untitled” concerts of new music, happening at 10pm in the Grand Lobby at Benaroya. That program will feature music by contemporary Russian composers Valentin Silvestrov, Alexander Rabinovitch Barakovsky, the late Galina Ustvolskaya—once a student of Shostakovich—and the youngest composer on the program, born in 1970, Pavel Karmanov.

Works of Wit and Weight: The Instrumental Concertos of Shostakovich

Wednesday, January 18th

Our Classical KING FM Seattle Symphony Podcast this week features Kevin Ahfat, the Canadian-born pianist and winner of the SSO’s Inaugural International Piano Competition plays the 1st and 2nd Shostakovich Piano Concertos with SSO Associate Conductor Pablo Rus Broseta leading the concerts. Kevin is one of one of three soloists in Seattle this week for performances in the Shostakovich Concerto Festival on Thursday, January 19th and Friday, January 20th in Benaroya Hall. KING FM’s Dave Beck talks with the young concert artist about Kevin’s excitement at returning to play again in Seattle. The pianist also discusses the witty and lighthearted nature of these piano works by Shostakovich, standing in stark contrast to the angry, brooding moments characterizing much of the composer’s violin and cello concertos.

The other soloists in the festival are cellist Edgar Moreau and violinist Aleksey Semenenko.

Broadway’s Megan Hilty: A Happy Homecoming

Wednesday, January 11th



Dave Beck speaks with the featured performer in the Seattle Symphony Pops concerts happening in Benaroya Hall Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th. “Luck Be a Lady: Megan Hilty Sings Sinatra and More” showcases the tunes of songwriters ranging from Cole Porter to Barry Manilow. The show’s star grew up in the Puget Sound area. Megan Hilty talks about her early training as a classical singer, her collaboration with the songwriting team that gave us the smash hit Broadway musical Hairspray, and about the rewards and demands of being a mom and a busy performing artist.

Messiaen and Beethoven: Music of Hope in Times of Despair

Wednesday, January 3rd



The search for purpose, hope and meaning in the face of devastating circumstances is one of the themes running through the two highly contrasting works that make up this week’s Seattle Symphony Masterworks program in Benaroya Hall. Beethoven’s 9th Symphony is the creation of a man whose physical deterioration left him unable to hear or speak. And Olivier Messiaen’s “Three Little Liturgies of the Divine Presence” springs from the imagination of an artist recently liberated from a World War II German prison camp. SSO Music Director Ludovic Morlot joins KING FM’s Dave Beck with thoughts on why this pairing of diverse works, separated in time by about 120 years, makes for such a compelling presentation.