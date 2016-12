Monday, December 19 – Orchestral Field Guide IV

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No.2 in B minor: I. Allegro moderato

The lowest and biggest instrument in the orchestra is, of course, the double bass—also called string bass, upright bass and—though we don’t know why—doghouse bass! At about six feet tall, it stands higher than its average player and has an enormous range, though is most familiar to us when it’s playing low notes.

Additional Link: Praeludium and Allegro by Fritz Kreisler performed on double bass