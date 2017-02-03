The KING FM video library is filled with great performances featuring top NW talent. In this video, Trio Brillante performs Robert Muczynski’s Fantasy Trio, Op. 26.
Recent Posts
Your annual or sustaining gift keeps your favorite KING FM broadcasts on the air.
Join KING FM’s Performance Circle and get exclusive access to in-studio events.
Be the first to know about upcoming broadcasts, sweepstakes & more!
Recent Posts
Recent Posts
NW Focus Arts Calendar
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
Fri 03
Pacific Northwest Ballet: CendrillonFebruary 3
Fri 03
Bellingham Chamber Music Society: The Music Of Earle Brown and Morton Feldman$15
|February 3 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03
Seattle Baroque Orchestra: Le Mozart NoirFebruary 3 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 03
Those Who Remain: Concerto for Installation and ImproviserFebruary 3 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 04