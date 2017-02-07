Puget Sound Christmas Revels 2016

Wales is the setting for this year’s Christmas Revels, onstage December 17-21 at the Rialto Theatre in Tacoma. Marta Zekan talks with Revels stage director, BJ Douglas, and also with the Welsh duo, Deuair (Elsa Davies and Ceri Owen-Jones), who’ve traveled from Wales to create the music for the show. Elsa and Ceri share a couple of lovely old Welsh tunes during the conversation.

