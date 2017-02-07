Room Service at Taproot Theatre

maggiemolloy | February 7, 2017 |
Taproot Theatre Room Service 300x196

Taproot Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director Karen Lund talks with Marta Zekan about ‘Room Service.’ A huge hit when it opened during the Depression, this 1937 comedy was adapted by the Marx Bros. for film. It’s a bright, funny opening for Taproot’s 41st season.

