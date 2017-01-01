Classical music is about more than just the three Bs. It’s also about John Williams, Ennio Morricone and Danny Elfman. Tune in to Classical KING FM every Saturday and Sunday at 4pm for a new episode of The Score with Edmund Stone, a syndicated program featuring the best music in the movie business.

COMING UP ON THE SCORE

Secret Identities – Saturday, January 21, 4pm

Music from films about people with secret identities including V for Vendetta, Mrs. Doubtfire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Welcome to Paris – Saturday, January 28, 4pm

Music from the City of Lights. We’ll hear scores from films set in Paris, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame, GiGi, An American in Paris and more.

True Crime – Saturday, February 4, 4pm

From Bonnie and Clyde to Capote and Catch Me If You Can, we’ll hear music from films about real-life crimes.

Always and Forever – Saturday, February 11, 4pm

Conductor John Mauceri helps us celebrate Valentine’s Day with music from his CD Always and Forever with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. We’ll hear romantic film music including excerpts from The Age of Innocence and An Affair to Remember; plus a rare recording of Erich Wolfgang Korngold playing one of his scores on piano at a Hollywood party.

ABOUT THE HOST

Edmund Stone grew up on an English farm. As a teenager he toured in Romeo & Juliet before moving to Scotland where he reviewed films for BBC Radio, Dundee Courier and various U.K. magazines. Relocating to Los Angeles in 1980, he covered the Academy Awards and interviewed such entertainment personalities as Alfred Hitchcock and Mel Blanc.

An Oregon resident since 1990, Edmund continues to voice commercials and emcee events. Notably, he narrated the west coast premiere of Ella Milch-Sheriff’s “Can Heaven Be Void” with Salvador Brotons and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Edmund voiced Vivaldi’s sonnets to “The Four Seasons” with Monica Huggett and Portland Baroque Orchestra; “Peter and the Wolf” with Oregon Pro Arte Orchestra; and performed Peter Schickele’s sportscast to Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony,” also with Oregon Pro Arte Orchestra. Recently Edmund narrated Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” with Vancouver and Beaverton Symphony Orchestras; Tennyson’s “Enoch Arden” at the Astoria Music Festival; and he hosted “Music from the Movies” with the Oregon Symphony. In April he narrates Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to Mendelssohn’s music with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Outside of classical music and film, Edmund is passionate about the rescue and ethical treatment of animals. In 1999 he co-founded a sanctuary for orphaned chimpanzees in Cameroon, West Africa