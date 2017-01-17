Shostakovich at the Symphony

maggiemolloy | January 17, 2017 |
Kevin Ahfat 300x196

Tune in this Wednesday at 8pm for the Seattle Symphony Spotlight! Dave Beck interviews piano soloist Kevin Ahfat, a performer in this year’s Shostakovich Festival running Jan. 19-20.

