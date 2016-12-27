SSO’s Mahler 8

geoffreylarson | December 27, 2016 |
SSO-andChorale 300x196
SSO-andChorale 300x196

Celebrate the anniversary of Seattle Symphony with their performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 8, the “Symphony of a Thousand” this Thursday at 8pm, featuring SSO Chorale, Seattle Pro Musica, NW Boychoir, and soloists.

