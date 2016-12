Tuesday, December 20 – Little Secrets II

Fanny Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op.8/3

It’s said that Felix Mendelssohn’s sister, Fanny, served as the inspiration for his series of short, lyrical piano pieces called “Songs Without Words.” Fanny herself wrote a few similar pieces, one of which can be heard here.

Additional Links: Fanny Mendelssohn biography at the Library of Congress, a History of Women Composers