Wednesday, December 21 – Christmas Classics V

Frederick Delius: Sleigh Ride
Earlier this week, you heard Leroy Anderson’s very famous “Sleigh Ride” and learned it wasn’t necessarily meant to be a Christmas song. But this particular “Sleigh Ride,” from English composer Frederick Delius, was indeed meant to be played during Christmas Eve. The composer actually gave his piece to the host and hostess of a Christmas Eve party in 1889—none other than Edvard and Nina Grieg!

