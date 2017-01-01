Young Artist Awards 2017

Yaa2014_450px

The KING FM Young Artist Awards, presented in partnership with the Seattle Chamber Music Society and now in its sixth season, strives to give talented young musicians a bigger stage. This competition is one element of our promise to the community of more support for arts education, community partnerships with the arts, and more live broadcasts. The competition is open to musicians (solo instrumental, vocal, or chamber groups) ages 6-20 in two age divisions – 1) ages 6-15 and 2) ages 16-20. Through a combination of world-class judges and listener votes, 10 finalists are chosen and perform live on the air before a winner in each of two age divisions is crowned.

The 2017 Young Artist Awards competition is presented by Classical KING FM 98.1 in partnership with the Seattle Chamber Music Society.

PRIZES
1. The top ten finalists perform in a live broadcast on either June 2 or June 9, 2017.
2. The Grand Prize Winners will perform on KING FM’s NW Focus LIVE, Friday, June 23 at 8pm, and at select outdoor concerts in Summer 2017. They may also be invited to perform in community concerts through April 2018

For the competition rules, click here.

For the entry form, click here.

JUDGES

James Ehnes
International concert violinist
Artistic Director, Seattle Chamber Music Society

David Harding
Violist
Professor of Viola and Chamber Music at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh
Seattle Chamber Music Society Artist

Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir
Cellist
Artist-in-Residence, University of Washington, Seattle
Seattle Chamber Music Society Artist

Orion Weiss
Concert Pianist
Seattle Chamber Music Society Artist

Karen P. Thomas
Artistic/Executive Director, Seattle Pro Musica
Choral conductor and composer

Lisa Bergman
KING FM Announcer
Concert pianist

Sean MacLean
KING FM Announcer

Sarah Ioannides
Music Director, Symphony Tacoma
International conductor

Pablo Rus Broseta
Associate Conductor, Seattle Symphony

2016 WINNERS

Takumi Taguchi, violin, age 15

Alexander Lu, piano, age 16

2015 WINNERS

DANIEL RICHARDSON, piano, playing Stravinsky in the KING FM Studios

CHARLOTTE MARCKX, violin, playing Fiddle Tunes with her sister Olivia in the KING FM Studios

2017 YAA SPONSOR

 