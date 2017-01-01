Young Artist Awards 2017

The KING FM Young Artist Awards, presented in partnership with the Seattle Chamber Music Society and now in its sixth season, strives to give talented young musicians a bigger stage. This competition is one element of our promise to the community of more support for arts education, community partnerships with the arts, and more live broadcasts. The competition is open to musicians (solo instrumental, vocal, or chamber groups) ages 6-20 in two age divisions – 1) ages 6-15 and 2) ages 16-20. Through a combination of world-class judges and listener votes, 10 finalists are chosen and perform live on the air before a winner in each of two age divisions is crowned.

PRIZES

1. The top ten finalists perform in a live broadcast on either June 2 or June 9, 2017.

2. The Grand Prize Winners will perform on KING FM’s NW Focus LIVE, Friday, June 23 at 8pm, and at select outdoor concerts in Summer 2017. They may also be invited to perform in community concerts through April 2018

JUDGES

James Ehnes

International concert violinist

Artistic Director, Seattle Chamber Music Society

David Harding

Violist

Professor of Viola and Chamber Music at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh

Seattle Chamber Music Society Artist

Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir

Cellist

Artist-in-Residence, University of Washington, Seattle

Seattle Chamber Music Society Artist

Orion Weiss

Concert Pianist

Seattle Chamber Music Society Artist

Karen P. Thomas

Artistic/Executive Director, Seattle Pro Musica

Choral conductor and composer

Lisa Bergman

KING FM Announcer

Concert pianist

Sean MacLean

KING FM Announcer

Sarah Ioannides

Music Director, Symphony Tacoma

International conductor

Pablo Rus Broseta

Associate Conductor, Seattle Symphony

2016 WINNERS